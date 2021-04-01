Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period.

RCKT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 770,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

