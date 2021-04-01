Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after buying an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 990,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 293,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,804. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57.

