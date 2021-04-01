Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $362,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 470,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,832,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

