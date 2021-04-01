Router Protocol Price Up 52.7% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00010766 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $12.25 million and $1.28 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028858 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,808 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

