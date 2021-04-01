Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lifted by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 4.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,197,000 after acquiring an additional 361,343 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NYSE RY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.