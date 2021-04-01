Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $74.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

