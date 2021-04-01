Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.80. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 19,293 shares trading hands.

RUBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit