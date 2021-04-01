Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.80. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 19,293 shares trading hands.

RUBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

