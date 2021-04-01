Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%.

Shares of SACH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,044. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis boosted their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.