Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,629 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,302,000 after acquiring an additional 416,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

