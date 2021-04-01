Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $162,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,296 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit