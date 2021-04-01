Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $162,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,296 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

