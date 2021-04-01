Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,063.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.