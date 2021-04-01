Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

