Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,212 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.24% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

