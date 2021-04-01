Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $230.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

