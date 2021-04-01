Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $794.10

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.10 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 788.50 ($10.30). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 791.50 ($10.34), with a volume of 259,513 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 784.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 794.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

