Samraat S. Raha Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.69. 1,095,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,420,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

