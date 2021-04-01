Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 2,490 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KEYS stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

