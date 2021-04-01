Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Pi Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$9.84 and a twelve month high of C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.41.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

