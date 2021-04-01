SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Update

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,400. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SC Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,400,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SC Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. SC Health has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

