SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,400. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SC Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,400,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SC Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. SC Health has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit