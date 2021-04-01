Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

