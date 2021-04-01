Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit