Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 19,801 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,281,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.