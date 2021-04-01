Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

