Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE PLNT opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

