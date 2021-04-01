Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Silgan worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.