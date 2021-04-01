Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

