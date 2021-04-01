Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.