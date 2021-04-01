Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Up 42.0% in March

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

