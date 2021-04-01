Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) PT Raised to GBX 1,758

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,011.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 857.08. The stock has a market cap of £223.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

