Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEEL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.89.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
