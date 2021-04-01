Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEEL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

