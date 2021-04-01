SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

