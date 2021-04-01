SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit