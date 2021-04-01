Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. 632,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,484,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $997.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,585,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

