ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $589.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $500.11 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.12 and a 200-day moving average of $519.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.