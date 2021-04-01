Short Interest in ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Decreases By 31.8%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. AMS has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.91.

Get AMS alerts:

AMSSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.