Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rises By 82.3%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.30 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

