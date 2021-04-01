Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Decreases By 22.2%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,870,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,849.7 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Vanke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CHVKF remained flat at $$4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

