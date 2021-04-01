Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Declines By 19.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.2 days.
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $135.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
