Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Declines By 19.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.2 days.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $135.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.