Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 58.3%

Apr 1st, 2021

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.14. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Croda International has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

COIHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

