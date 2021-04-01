Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Grows By 65.9%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 3,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,510. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

