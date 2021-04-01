Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Increases By 52.0%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIOGF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

