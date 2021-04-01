Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Increases By 52.0%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIOGF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit