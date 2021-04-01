Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Grows By 38.4%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. GREE has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About GREE

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

