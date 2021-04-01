Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Rises By 46.7%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $454.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.39 and a 200 day moving average of $385.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.94 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

