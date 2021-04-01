Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Decreases By 26.4%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.20. 1,876,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

