Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 91.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

VKI stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.