Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Increases By 45.7%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KHNGY opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

