Short Interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declines By 28.7%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 564,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,045. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $209,324.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,146.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,845,312 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.