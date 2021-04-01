Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 26.3%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 5,689,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 667,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,791. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
