Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 26.3%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 5,689,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 667,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,791. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

