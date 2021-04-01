Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 26.3%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,700 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 5,689,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 667,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,791. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit