Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 70.8%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MQBKY stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.82. 4,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $120.07.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.