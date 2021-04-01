Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Rises By 54.7%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
