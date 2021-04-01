Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Rises By 54.7%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

