Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Increases By 41.3%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MFST remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 63,107,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,469,883. Medifirst Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

