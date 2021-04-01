Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Increases By 41.3%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MFST remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 63,107,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,469,883. Medifirst Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Medifirst Solutions Company Profile
See Also: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.