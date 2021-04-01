Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Expands By 54.8%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

